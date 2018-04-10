Samsung Galaxy S8 launched in burgundy red colour; priced at Rs 49,900

On April 9, launched a burgundy red colour variant of its yesteryear’s flagship the Galaxy S8. The smartphone is now available in five colour options i.e. midnight black, coral blue, maple gold, orchid gray and burgundy red. The announcement of the new colour variant's launch came soon after Samsung’s direct competitor Apple launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Red edition.

The new burgundy red colour variant of the Galaxy S8 has been priced at Rs 49,990. Samsung, in partnership with Paytm which is also offering a cashback of Rs 10,000. This brings down the effective cost to Rs 39,990. The new colour variant would go on sale starting April 13.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S8 is powered by Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage – expandable using microSD card. The phone was launched with Android Nougat operating system however and would soon be upgraded to Android Oreo 8.0. It sports a 5.8-inch super AMOLED QHD+ screen in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is curved from the sides and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



The phone features a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture. The camera supports dual pixel and is assisted by optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera of f/1.7 aperture. The front camera also supports autofocus. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and supports wireless charging and fast charging.

Last month, launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900. The flagship smartphones look identical to the Galaxy S8-series. Although the S9-series feature several new improvements in term of imaging, processing, multimedia capabilities and security, the new price and cashback offer on the Galaxy S8 makes it a real deal.





