WhatsApp brings real-time location-sharing feature: Here is how it works

Sharing live location has its advantages as: It allows you to keep your family and friends informed about your location in real time. The feature has been available for a while on Google Maps, and Facebook Messenger brought it earlier this year. Now, the widely used instant messenger is rolling out the same feature for its users across the globe.

The live location-sharing feature is gradually rolling out with the latest app update through the Google Play store for Android and App Store for iOS devices. It allows you to share live location with a group or specific person within your contact’s list. Also, the location sharing feature is end-to-end encrypted which means the data are not stored anywhere on servers, so these cannot be viewed, tampered with, used or monitored by anyone else.

Here is how to share your location in real time:



Step 1: Open a chat window with the person or group you want to share your location with.



Step 2: Under "Location" in the attach button, you will find a new option called "Share Live Location."



Step 3: Choose for how long you want to share and tap send.



Step 4: Each person in the chat will be able to see your real-time location on a map. And, if more than one person shares their Live Location in the group, all locations will be visible on the same map.

You can choose to stop sharing at any time or let the Live Location timer simply expire.