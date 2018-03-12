JUST IN
ELECTIONS 2013
Party Delhi Party Chhattisgarh Party Madhya Pradesh Party Rajasthan Party Mizoram
2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won
BJP 23 0 32 BJP 50 0 49 BJP 143 0 165 BJP 78 0 162 Congress 32 1 33
Congress 43 0 8 Congress 38 0 39 Congress 71 0 58 Congress 96 0 21 MNF 3 0 5
AAP 0 0 28 Others 2 0 2 Others 16 0 7 Others 26 0 16 Others 5 0 1
Others 4 0 2                                
Total 70 70 0 Total 90 90 0 Total 230 230 0 Total 200 199 0 Total 40 0 0
 

 

Many top Congress, BJP leaders bite dust

Health and Family Minister A K Walia lost to Vinod Kumar Binny of AAP from Laxmi Nagar seat by around 8,000 votes where the BJP ...

The Broom sweeps Congress out of Delhi after 15 yrs

With the prospects of a hung assembly, a repoll might happen along with the general elections of 2014

BJP blames infighting as reasons for loss

The party accepted that the rise of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had taken away their middle-class vote

Delhi Election Map - 2013

  •  
    INC
  •  
    BJP
  •  
    BSP
  •  
    AAP
  •  
    LEFT
  •  
    INDP
  •  
    OTHR

Columnists

Delhi can't digest the progress made in MP by BJP govt: Modi

He also criticised the Congress state leadership for spreading rumours that 'if you press the kamal you will get an electric shock'

Harsh Vardhan promises full statehood for Delhi

He said Sheila's slogan "starts with metro and ends with flyovers"

Editorial Comments

SP to contest all 70 Delhi Assembly seats

SP's Delhi chief Usha Yadav said the party will release the list of candidates after November 9

32 candidates file nominations for Delhi Assembly polls

Of the 32 candidates, five were from BJP, four from BSP and 11 independents

Delhi Assembly notice on Kejriwal for "open session" claims

Kejriwal had said that AAP would convene an open session of Delhi Assembly on December 29

