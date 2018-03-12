The Broom sweeps Congress out of Delhi after 15 yrs
With the prospects of a hung assembly, a repoll might happen along with the general elections of 2014
|Party
|Delhi
|Party
|Chhattisgarh
|Party
|Madhya Pradesh
|Party
|Rajasthan
|Party
|Mizoram
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|BJP
|23
|0
|32
|BJP
|50
|0
|49
|BJP
|143
|0
|165
|BJP
|78
|0
|162
|Congress
|32
|1
|33
|Congress
|43
|0
|8
|Congress
|38
|0
|39
|Congress
|71
|0
|58
|Congress
|96
|0
|21
|MNF
|3
|0
|5
|AAP
|0
|0
|28
|Others
|2
|0
|2
|Others
|16
|0
|7
|Others
|26
|0
|16
|Others
|5
|0
|1
|Others
|4
|0
|2
|Total
|70
|70
|0
|Total
|90
|90
|0
|Total
|230
|230
|0
|Total
|200
|199
|0
|Total
|40
|0
|0
Health and Family Minister A K Walia lost to Vinod Kumar Binny of AAP from Laxmi Nagar seat by around 8,000 votes where the BJP ...
The party accepted that the rise of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had taken away their middle-class vote
He also criticised the Congress state leadership for spreading rumours that 'if you press the kamal you will get an electric shock'
He said Sheila's slogan "starts with metro and ends with flyovers"
SP's Delhi chief Usha Yadav said the party will release the list of candidates after November 9
Of the 32 candidates, five were from BJP, four from BSP and 11 independents
Kejriwal had said that AAP would convene an open session of Delhi Assembly on December 29