Budget 2018 : Energy
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018 impact: 10% surcharge on customs duty to pinch power sector
India would lose competitive edge while exporting in a highly fluctuating market
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018: Will Arun Jaitley meet power industry's Budget expectations?
PwC and Business Standard take a look at the key issues facing the power sector and the industry's expectations from Budget 2018
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget brings lower indirect levies for clean energy equipment
Piyush Goyal said his ministry would soon start auction for another 20GW of solar parks
December 26, 2016, Monday
Budget to assume crude oil price of $55-$60 bbl for FY18
Opec announced it will reduce production by 1.2 mn barrels to 32.5 mn barrels a day from Jan 2017
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Marginal cut in DAE funds, Rs 3,000 cr for nuclear power
The DAE have been collected Rs 1.06 crore less than previous year
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Plan expenditure for MNRE sees a big jump to Rs 5,000 crore next fiscal
Plan expenditure for the current fiscal is Rs 246.53 crore, as against last year's budgetary estimate of Rs 287.67 crore
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
Budget wishlist: Energy sector
Transparency: The oil ministry has put up for comments a draft policy to opt for revenue-sharing model while auctioning future ...
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
February 22, 2016, Monday
Budget wishlist: Power sector
Renewable energy tenders have attracted interest from the government, which has floated several tenders, and investors, who have ...
February 22, 2016, Monday
IOC against import duty on crude oil
India imported 189 mt of crude oil in 2014-15, valued at $112 billion. In the current financial year, the value of imports is ...
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget cuts petroleum subsidy by half
Oil firms capital expenditure is seen rising 5% to Rs 76,565 cr
March 01, 2015, Sunday
High profile oil & gas sector gets no mention in Union Budget
Barring duty rejig for petrol and diesel, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not mention the high profile oil and gas sector in ...
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Cheap oil prunes subsidy bill
Outgo to contract 8.5 per cent on price reform for automotive and cooking fuel
February 28, 2015, Saturday
UPA's Power Schemes: Some phased out, others re-packaged
Re-packaging one of UPA government's the flagship projects, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced five more Ultra ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Red Carpet for pvt sector in power - 5 UMPPs
The Ultra Mega Power Plants (UMPP) of 4,000 mw each which recently saw private players pulling out of the bidding is likely to ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Cess on coal cheer towards Clean Energy
In the Union Budget, for the second time in a row the cess on coal was doubled to Rs 200 per tonne. In his maiden budget in July ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Govt to set up 5 new UMPPs at Rs 1 lakh crore investment
India will set up 5 more ultra mega power projects, entailing investments of around Rs 1 lakh crore, the government said today. ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
Oil & Gas: Duty relief a plus but no big-ticket moves a let-down
The government's plan to bring in PPP to complete the gas grid across the country was viewed positively
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Govt proposes measures to energise capital markets
Finance Minister Arun Jaitely in his maiden budget also annouced incentive for real estate and investment trust (REIT)
July 10, 2014, Thursday
FM allocates Rs 1,000 cr for renewable sector schemes
Govt aims to construct high capacity plants in the radiation rich states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, T.N, and Ladakh in J&K