Commodity - Industrial Metals
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
World steel output in January at 139.4 million tonne, up 0.8% yoy
India, Japan witnesses increased production, while China reports a drop of nearly 1%
February 23, 2018, Friday
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Finished steel exports dip 30% in Jan, imports decline 44%: JPC report
India still managed to maintain its position as a net exporter of finished steel
February 16, 2018, Friday
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Supreme Court cancels Goa iron ore mining leases due to hasty renewal
The apex court had directed the state government to grant fresh licences in accordance with mining laws
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
SC asks Odisha to take steps to collect Rs 70 bn unpaid penalty from miners
The Supreme Court today ordered the Odisha government to take steps to collect over Rs 70 billion (Rs 7000 crore) unpaid ...
January 18, 2018, Thursday
MCX gets Sebi's approval for deliverable futures contract in brass
The exchange is also proposing rubber, diamonds futures, and options in crude oil, silver, copper and zinc
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Sponge iron prices zoom 25%, pig iron up 17% on hike in ore and coal rates
Unlike integrated steel plants which use iron ore fines, pellets and lumps to produce steel, sponge iron makers in India mostly ...
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Foundry industry melting down as steep iron ore prices take a toll
In industries like automobiles, where foundries have a margin of 7-8 per cent, passing over the increase in cost is the only ...
January 18, 2018, Thursday
January 18, 2018, Thursday
January 11, 2018, Thursday
After 6% rise in Jan, steel mills see room for more price hikes next month
Prices of other raw materials have also risen significantly in the past six months
January 09, 2018, Tuesday
States sluggish in preparing action plans for lapsing mine leases
The data colleted by the Union mines ministry shows 288 leases are due to lapse by March 31, 2020
January 05, 2018, Friday
NCDEX proposes delivery-based metals contracts to capture Indian prices
NCDEX is also considering location-spread contracts for agri commodities
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Iron ore prices on fire as Odisha miners, NMDC hike prices
The closure of several large iron ore mines in Odisha for non-payment of the penalty imposed for excess mining over the past ...
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Average aluminium prices to move up by $150 in 2018-19: Nalco CMD
Aluminium prices have been on an upswing since 2015-16 when prices stood at $1,592 per tonne
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Base metals to remain bullish in 2018
Coal, iron ore and steel might see some moderation in the first quarter of 2018
January 01, 2018, Monday
Non-payment of fines to shut off 20 mn tonne iron ore capacity in Odisha
Failure to pay the Supreme Court ordered penalties by mine owners has led to the shutdown of seven working iron ore mines in ...
December 29, 2017, Friday
Petcoke issues could nudge cement firms towards coal
Although petcoke continues to remain the preferred fuel of cement companies despite the recent import duty hike, the ...
December 25, 2017, Monday
Steel production surges to 69 mn tonnes, consumption rises 4% in April-Nov
India's import of total finished steel at 5.534 million tonnes in April-November was up by 16.9%