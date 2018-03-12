-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Land acquisitions: SC sets aside 2 decisions of Haryana Govt
The Supreme Court today set aside two orders of the erstwhile Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in connection with land ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
EDMC Mayor, other leaders protest at Delhi Sectt, demand funds
East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat and other leaders of the area's BJP-led civic body today staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
BJP to boycott all party-meet called by Kejriwal to discuss sealing
The BJP today decided to boycott an all-party meet called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow to find a solution to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Red farmers force Maharashtra's saffron govt to bow
Facing the heat from the opposition and ally Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Maharashtra government today accepted the demands of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Russia says May's spy statement a 'provocation': agencies
Moscow today rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement to parliament that Russia was "highly likely" responsible ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: Briish PM
British Prime Minister Theresa May today said it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rajinikanth silent on various issues, says Kamal Haasan
Haasan, who had met Rajinikanth before launching his party, was replying to a specific question on Rajinikanth maintaining ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SDMC extends ambit of tax amnesty scheme to all colonies
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation today extended the ambit of an amnesty scheme to provide substantial relief in property tax ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Defence Minister to visit China next month
Defence Minister Nimala Sitharaman today said she will visit China next month, which will be an important trip in the backrop of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepal plane crash: Sushma speaks to her B'desh counterpart, offers assistance
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today spoke to her Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali and expressed deepest ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Health bodies push for compulsory licence for two drugs on MDR-TB
Survivors of drug-resistant tuberculosis, health organisations and the TB community have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
RS polls: Sushil Modi criticises Lalu for choice of candidates
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today took potshots at RJD president Lalu Prasad for not giving ticket to any ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Hazare writes to PM for space in Delhi to organise agitation
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare today said that he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for space to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SC asks woman to bring back her fugitive daughter-in-law
The Supreme Court today refused to release the attached properties of the mother-in-law of an absconding businesswoman, who is ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
ICMR, health ministry to create own national lists of essential diagnostic tests, tools
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the research body of the health ministry, along with several partners, including ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Lawyers' body brings on SC record order passed by Bomby HC in case involving leader
A Mumbai-based lawyers' body today brought on record in the Supreme Court an order of the Bombay High Court to allege that one of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Telangana schools to work half day during summer
Schools in Telangana would function for half day from March 15 till the last working day of the current academic year in view ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Jatin Mehta's close associate held by CBI
The CBI today arrested Hasmukh Shah, an ex-director and authorised signatory of Forever Precious Jewellery and diamonds Ltd also ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
No toll tax on Bihar govt bridges from April 1: Minister
People will not have to pay any toll tax on Bihar government bridges from April 1, 2018, the state's Road Construction Minister ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
9 CPI(Maoist) members surrender
Nine members of banned CPI (Maoist) today surrendered before police in the district, a senior official said. The rebels, ...
