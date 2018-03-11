-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Steven Spielberg did in 1993 what V Shantaram achieved 36 yrs earlier, says book
In his multiple Oscar-winning film "Schindler's List", Steven Spielberg exhibited his cinematic genius by shooting it in black ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Unfair to compare Sridevi and Jahnvi: Farah Khan
Farah Khan, who worked with Sridevi and has now choreographed for Janhvi in "Dhadak", feels it would be unfair to compare the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ilayaraaja performs for the first time in Houston
Music maestro Ilayaraaja enthralled music lovers here with his first ever concert "Raaja-The One Man". The musician, 74, who ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tim McGraw collapses on stage
Country singer Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland. The 50-year-old singer had just finished ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Had a different perception of Varun in my head: Shoojit Sircar
The cinematic world of Shoojit Siracr is vastly different from the films Varun Dhawan is usually associated with and the director ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
World of actors can start feeling fake: Varun
Varun Dhawan says an actor's world can sometimes feel "fake" as one is polished and put in front of the camera like a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Legendary comedian Ken Dodd dies at 90
Comedy icon Ken Dodd has passed away just days after leaving hospital. He was 90. Dodd was recently released from hospital after ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
I can't wait to get married: Kaley Cuoco
"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco says she cannot wait to get married to her "soulmate" Karl Brook. The duo got engaged in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth developing show based on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
Actors Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are developing a new show loosely based on their career-defining primetime soap "Beverly ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
I won't work with Woody Allen again: Michael Caine
Veteran actor Michael Caine has joined the list of Woody Allen film alums who have vowed to never work with the director again in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Zayn Malik shares new song post 'unprofessional' leak
Singer Zayn Malik has shared a new song with his fans after "unprofessionalism" led to it leaking online. The 25-year-old ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Cameron Diaz has retired from acting: Selma Blair
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has retired from acting in order to spend more time at home, according to Selma Blair. Blair said ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
With music, dance, play retells 1915 story of WW1 soldiers
Ask the soldier, where does he go, the poet Maqdoom wrote in what was to become an anti-war anthem in the 1960 Hindi film Usne ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Del Toro launches scholarship for aspiring Mexican filmmakers
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, who was in his native city for the week-long Guadalajara International Film Festival, ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
October is not about love at first sight: Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film "October" is not a conventional romantic tale. A Rising Sun Films' production, the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Motley Crue biopic crew member electrocuted on set
A crew member working on the Motley Crue biopic, "The Dirt" was electrocuted during production and was rushed to the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
I was sceptical earlier to do reality shows: Lara Dutta
Actor Lara Dutta, who is stepping into the world of reality television with a dance-based show, was initially cynical about being ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Katrina brings ease, fun and love on set, says Aanand L Rai
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has thanked Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of his upcoming film "Zero", for bringing ease and fun on the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Film fest explores use of new media to create feminist art interventions
The Indian Women's Film Festival (IAWRT), in its 14th edition, explored the idea of using new media to create feminist art ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Amol Palekar receives 'Godavari Gaurav' award
Noted actor Amol Palekar was honoured with the 'Godavari Gaurav' award at an event here last night. The 73-year-old actor, known ...
- Steven Spielberg did in 1993 what V Shantaram achieved 36 yrs earlier, says book
- Unfair to compare Sridevi and Jahnvi: Farah Khan
- Ilayaraaja performs for the first time in Houston
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage
- Had a different perception of Varun in my head: Shoojit Sircar
- World of actors can start feeling fake: Varun
- Legendary comedian Ken Dodd dies at 90
- I can't wait to get married: Kaley Cuoco
- Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth developing show based on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
- I won't work with Woody Allen again: Michael Caine
You are here » Home » PTI Stories » Entertainment