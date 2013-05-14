-
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
MCA to question Mallya on Kingfisher staff dues
The Ministry plans to quiz Mallya on his plans to pay out pending salaries to Kingfisher Airlines' employees
November 20, 2013, Wednesday
Vijay Mallya sells more shares in Kingfisher Airlines
Kingfisher Finvest India, owned by Vijay Mallya, has sold 16 million shares in grounded Kingfisher Airlines. The sale is the ...
November 09, 2013, Saturday
Grounded Kingfisher Airlines posts Rs 716-cr loss in Q2
The carrier has not flown since October last year for want of cash
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
Mallya rejigs his holdings in Kingfisher Airlines
In a move which may further irk the stressed out lenders consortium of Vijay Mallya-led Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya has moved 40 ...
September 02, 2013, Monday
Kingfisher seeks Rs 1,477 crore damages for 'defective engines'
Kingfisher Airlines, which is grounded for close to a year, has sought about Rs 1,477 crore in damages from International Aero ...
August 20, 2013, Tuesday
Facing obstacles in exporting planes leased to Kingfisher: ILFC
International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) has said it is facing "bureaucratic and regulatory obstacles" in exporting the remaining ...
August 15, 2013, Thursday
Auditors question Kingfisher's revival
Kingfisher has never reported a full-year profit as yet, its accumulated losses have crossed Rs 17,000 crore & net worth has ...
August 12, 2013, Monday
Banks take possession of Kingfisher House in Mumbai
SBI has the maximum exposure, over Rs 1,800 crore in the Vijay Mallya-led airline
July 19, 2013, Friday
KFA lenders mull legal path for United Breweries shares
If they encash shares, Dutch major Heineken, with 37.5% stake, will emerge as single largest shareholder in the company
July 15, 2013, Monday
BSE, NSE to shift Kingfisher, UB Holdings to restricted group
Scrips of Reliance MediaWorks and Ramco Systems, among others, would also be moved to the restricted on both stock exchanges
June 08, 2013, Saturday
No money to pay salaries, says Mallya
Employees of the grounded airline have been on a hunger-strike since yesterday at Kingfisher House in Mumbai
June 07, 2013, Friday
KFA employees call off strike; no word on salaries from management
The agitation was called of after the second round of meeting between the employees and airline CEO Sanjay Agarwal
June 06, 2013, Thursday
Kingfisher employees camp inside airline office demanding wages
The employees main demand is that the airline chairman Vijay Mallya meet them and address their concerns
June 03, 2013, Monday
Mallya, UB Holdings lose Rs 225-cr KFA commission
These commissions pertain to the aggregate payments for a period from January 1, 2011 to March 31, 2013
June 02, 2013, Sunday
Three senior Kingfisher Airline executives quit
Three more senior executives of Kingfisher Airlines, including its chief information officer, have quit the grounded carrier even ...
June 01, 2013, Saturday
Mallya wants Rs 4,500 cr in damages from KFA lenders, lessors
This comes at a time when Mallya-led Kingfisher Airlines has over past nearly two years defaulted on over Rs 7,000 cr loans
June 01, 2013, Saturday
KFA Q4 loss widens even as it stays grounded
Aviation regulator reviewing revival plan that Kingfisher submitted in April after rejecting a previous proposal saying funding ...
May 24, 2013, Friday
Vijay Mallya riles banks more with 'unilateral' step
Cancels power of attorney to IDBI Trusteeship on pledged shares; bankers contend this isn't legally possible
May 15, 2013, Wednesday
AAI files lawsuits against KFA to recover airport usage fees
The lawsuits filed for recovering dues of Rs 300 crore from Kingfisher Airlines is exclusive of payments guarantees given by
May 14, 2013, Tuesday
AAI files lawsuit against KFA
Airports Authority of India (AAI) has filed two lawsuits against Vijay-Mallya promoted Kingfisher Airlines to recover Rs 300 ...
