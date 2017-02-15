UP elections: Phase two polling begins in 67 Assembly constituencies

In Uttar Pradesh, polling for the second phase will be held in 67 constituencies spread over 11 districts on Tuesday.

The districts going for polls in the second phase include Saharanpur, Bijnore, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and

Barricades have been erected at the entry points of districts where round the clock intense search of vehicles is being carried out by security forces.

Voting will begin at 7.00 AM and continue till five in the evening. There are 721 candidates including 82 women and one from the third gender in the fray in this phase. The fate of these candidates will be decided by 2 crore 28 lakhs voters, of which a sizable number, 47.72 lakh, is of young voters, aged 18-19 years.

14, 771 polling centres and 23,693 polling stations have been erected in this phase.

Meanwhile, campaigning has intensified in areas going to polls in remaining 5 phases of 7-phase polls in the state.

Tuesday was the last date for filing of nominations for the sixth phase, in which 49 constituencies will go to polls on the 4th of next month. has a 403-member Assembly.