72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said a whopping 72 per cent of users that opted for cash on delivery option while ordering their food paid with Rs 2,000 notes since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of these notes on May 19.

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes — zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

The central bank has given a deadline of September 30 to exchange the Rs 2,000 notes at bank branches across India. It, however, iterated that the note will continue to be legal tender.

The daily cap for exchanging the notes has been fixed at Rs 20,000.

The bank customers are allowed to deposit any number of Rs 2,000 notes in their bank accounts and then later withdraw them. There is no limit on such deposits.

The RBI's decision comes six years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. In order to replace the notes rapidly, Rs 2,000 notes were launched. The ATMs were also recalibrated to accommodate the size of the new notes.

According to the RBI, it stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in 2018-19, and the cumulative value of these notes has fallen from Rs 6.73 trillion in 2018 to Rs 3.62 trillion this year.

On Monday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das asked the banks to provide necessary infrastructure like drinking water to those who visit their branches to exchange notes. He also said that these notes will continue to be legal tender, and further decisions will be taken after September 30.