India bans X handles of Chinese state media for airing Pakistani propaganda

India on Wednesday blocked Chinese state-run media accounts on social media platform X, following the governemnt's criticism of the Chinese media for spreading unverified claims about Indian military operations in Pakistan.

The decision comes as tensions persist between India and Pakistan following India’s recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing had earlier called out Chinese publication Global Times, which had posted content alleging Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory. The Embassy, through a post on X, advised the outlet to verify facts and cross-examine sources before sharing information on social media.

“Dear @GlobalTimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy said in its post. A second message warned that amplifying baseless claims from pro-Pakistan handles amounted to a "serious breach of journalistic responsibility". The Indian Embassy also criticised the tabloid for echoing baseless narratives propagated by pro-Pakistan social media handles, warning that amplifying such misinformation without source verification reflects a "serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics".

“Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” it added.

According to a report by The Times of India, the ban was imposed under provisions related to national security and public order, as misinformation during active military operations could pose risks to both strategic objectives and civilian morale.Following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, the government banned 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, including major news outlets like Dawn News, ARY News, Geo News, and Samaa TV for allegedly disseminating misinformation in regard to the attack and consequent military actions.Although a ceasefire understanding has been reached, tensions between India and Pakistan persist, with both nations now seeking to engage in formal talks.