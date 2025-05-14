India bans X handles of Chinese state media for airing Pakistani propaganda

India on Wednesday blocked Chinese state-run media accounts on social media platform X, following the governemnt's criticism of the Chinese media for spreading unverified claims about Indian military operations in Pakistan.
The decision comes as tensions persist between India and Pakistan following India’s recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor.
The Indian Embassy in Beijing had earlier called out Chinese publication Global Times, which had posted content alleging Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory. The Embassy, through a post on X, advised the outlet to verify facts and cross-examine sources before sharing information on social media.
The Indian Embassy also criticised the tabloid for echoing baseless narratives propagated by pro-Pakistan social media handles, warning that amplifying such misinformation without source verification reflects a "serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics".
“Dear @GlobalTimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy said in its post. A second message warned that amplifying baseless claims from pro-Pakistan handles amounted to a "serious breach of journalistic responsibility".
“Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” it added.