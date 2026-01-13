Maintenance after divorce must sustain wife's lifestyle like marital home

In a significant reaffirmation of women’s rights under maintenance law, the Allahabad High Court has recently held that a wife cannot be denied maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) merely because she is highly educated or professionally skilled. The court drew a clear distinction between a woman’s potential to earn and her actual ability to secure gainful employment, acknowledging the barriers that women face after years devoted to household responsibilities and childcare.

According to legal experts, there is no fixed formula for determining maintenance. Courts decide the amount on a case-by-case basis. “The aim is to ensure the wife can live with dignity and a lifestyle similar to the marital home, without unfairly burdening the husband. Courts assess factors such as the husband’s income, the wife’s age, health, education and financial independence, as well as the duration of the marriage, liabilities and standard of living,” says Shankey Agarwal, partner, BMR Legal.