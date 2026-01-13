Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Maintenance after divorce must sustain wife's lifestyle like marital home

Maintenance after divorce must sustain wife's lifestyle like marital home

Even if wife earns an income, husband may still be obliged to pay if her earnings are insufficient for a comparable standard of living

According to legal experts, there is no fixed formula for determining maintenance. Courts decide the amount on a case-by-case basis.
Sanjeev Sinha
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
In a significant reaffirmation of women’s rights under maintenance law, the Allahabad High Court has recently held that a wife cannot be denied maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) merely because she is highly educated or professionally skilled. The court drew a clear distinction between a woman’s potential to earn and her actual ability to secure gainful employment, acknowledging the barriers that women face after years devoted to household responsibilities and childcare.
 
How courts decide maintenance
 
According to legal experts, there is no fixed formula for determining maintenance. Courts decide the amount on a case-by-case basis. “The aim is to ensure the wife can live with dignity and a lifestyle similar to the marital home, without unfairly burdening the husband. Courts assess factors such as the husband’s income, the wife’s age, health, education and financial independence, as well as the duration of the marriage, liabilities and standard of living,” says Shankey Agarwal, partner, BMR Legal.
 
Impact of child custody, wife’s income
 
Courts recognise the added financial responsibility of a wife who has custody of the children. “These include expenses for education, healthcare and daily needs. Maintenance is often increased accordingly,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.
 
However, the mere fact that the wife earns does not automatically absolve the husband of his financial obligations. “Courts assess whether her income is sufficient to maintain a standard of living comparable to the matrimonial home. If it is inadequate or unstable, the husband may still be directed to pay,” says Athira T S, associate partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
 
If the wife’s income is substantially higher and sufficient for her sustenance, courts may deny or reduce maintenance. “Maintenance is need-based, not punitive. Where financial dependency is absent, the husband’s obligation may not arise,” says Athira.
 
Income, lifestyle and disclosures
 
Courts examine evidence reflecting actual income and lifestyle, such as bank statements, tax returns, salary slips, property records, investments, vehicles, and credit card usage. “In cases of self-employment or cash income, lifestyle indicators are used to assess true earning capacity. If income is concealed or disclosures are incomplete, courts may draw adverse inferences,” says Agarwal.
 
Kaur points out that parties may also be required to file affidavits disclosing their income and sources of earnings. “Any false statements made therein may amount to perjury and attract costs, penalties and other punitive measures,” she adds.
 
When maintenance may be reduced or waived
 
A husband is not always required to pay maintenance. Courts may cancel or reduce maintenance in specific situations, such as if the wife is proven to be living in adultery or unjustifiably refuses to cohabit despite the husband’s willingness to provide.
 
“It may also be adjusted if there is a significant change in circumstances, like a drop in the husband’s income, the wife becoming self-sufficient, or the husband taking on new, unavoidable financial obligations, such as supporting elderly parents or children from another marriage,” says Nidhi Singh, partner, IndiaLaw LLP.
 
Once a divorced wife remarries, the former husband’s obligation to pay maintenance ends immediately. He can approach the court to cancel the order by providing proof of her remarriage. But he remains responsible for any children from the first marriage, regardless of the wife’s new marital status.
 
Remedies if maintenance is delayed or unpaid
 
If a husband delays or stops paying maintenance, the wife can seek legal remedies. “She can file an execution petition. The court may recover the amount through fines or attachment of property, salary or bank accounts. In cases of continued default, the husband can be jailed for up to a month for each month of unpaid maintenance, though arrears remain due,” says Singh.
 
Additionally, in ongoing cases, the court may strike off his defence until interim dues are cleared.
 
Lifestyle cues used to gauge husband’s income
 
Social media posts
 
Club, gym memberships
 
Passport copy (frequency of foreign travel)
 
Luxury vehicle ownership
 
Credit card and utility bills
 
Insurance premiums
 
Rent or market value of residence
 
Number of domestic helps

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

