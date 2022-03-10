BMW drives in new SUV Coupe X4 in India tagged at Rs 70.5 lakh

-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of SUV Coupe X4 in India with price starting at Rs 70.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
The petrol trim is priced at Rs 70.5 lakh while the diesel variant is tagged at Rs 72.5 lakh.
The company said it has refreshed the sports activity coupe (SAC) with design elements, added equipment and new features.
Locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant, the new X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from Thursday onwards, it added.
"The X4 popularised the distinctive sports activity coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.
The way the vehicle infuses sheer driving pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable, he added.
"Now the new X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features," Pawah stated.
The model is available in an exclusive Black Shadow' edition in limited numbers only, the company stated.
The three-litre diesel engine of the X4 produces an output of 265 hp, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds.
The two-litre petrol engine on the other hand generates an output of 252 hp, helping the car accelerate from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.
