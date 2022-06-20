At 1,310, Mumbai sees 37% drop in new Covid cases; active tally past 14,000

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 153 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 310 recoveries
Covid cases drop below 500 for third consecutive day in Mumbai
Maharashtra records 186 Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities in 24 hrs
RS to debate motion of thanks to Prez address for 12 hrs, Budget for 11 hrs
Resolve coal supply crisis to NALCO in 24 hrs: Odisha HC
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 1,310 fresh COVID-19 cases, a drop of 37 per cent compared to the previous day, and two fatalities, the city civic body said.
This is for the first time after June 15 that Mumbai saw less than 2,000 daily cases.
Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 10,95,954 and the death toll at 19,585, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 cases every day since June 15.
A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 2,087 infections and a single COVID-19 fatality.
The fresh two fatalities reported in the last 24 hours included two women- a 94-year-old and a 40-year-old- with comorbidities.
Mumbai has been reporting four-digit COVID-19 cases since June 7.
As per the bulletin, 9,949 COVID-19 tests, about 5,000 less than the previous day, were carried out in the metropolis, taking the number of samples tested so far to 1,73,97,766.
On Sunday, 15,026 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.
As per the bulletin, Mumbai is now left with 14,089 active cases. The number of patients on medical oxygen support is 83.
The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 0.181 per cent between June 13-19 and the doubling rate of cases is 374 days, the bulletin said.
Of the 1,310 new patients, 1,213 are asymptomatic while 97 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals.
According to the bulletin, the recovery rate of cases in Mumbai is 97 per cent. Only 666 of the total 24,825 hospital beds remain occupied.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU