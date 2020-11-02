BMW drives in its mid-sized X3 M SAV in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh

-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it has launched mid-sized sports activity vehicle (SAV) X3 M in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model is designed to offer standout performance characteristics, personified with squarely geared features to meet the functional requirements of a high-performance car, the automaker said in a statement.
The BMW X3 M comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU), it added.
"The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
Uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine and sophisticated chassis technology, he added.
"This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury and sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe and novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment," Pawah noted.
The model comes with a six-cylinder petrol engine which generates maximum output of 480 hp and goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, the company said.
