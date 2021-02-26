Car sector seeks more British government support as output tumbles

-
ALSO READ
Britain wants to agree a European Union free-trade deal: FM Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak unveils new wage top-up scheme to save Covid-hit jobs in UK
Sunak's winter economy plan: Job scheme, extended loans for firms
British government working on Covid recovery plan for economy: Report
UK's Rishi Sunak expands help for some lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes
LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak should use next week's budget statement to help boost the car industry's competitiveness, a trade industry body said on Friday, as production tumbled to its lowest January level since 2009.
Sunak is due to detail how he will further support the economy amid COVID-19 restrictions on March 3.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the furlough scheme that protects jobs should be extended, more support for training was needed and manufacturing investment should be encouraged through reform of the business rates tax.
"Next week's budget is the chancellor's (finance minister) opportunity to boost the industry by introducing measures that will support competitiveness, jobs and livelihoods," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
"We need to secure our medium to long-term future by creating the conditions that will attract battery gigafactory investment and transform the supply chain."
Output in January fell by 27% year-on-year to 86,052 vehicles, hit by factors including dealership closures during a latest COVID-19 lockdown, international supply chain problems and the change in trading terms with the European Union.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor