Ford employees stage protest, demand Tamil Nadu govt's intervention

-
ALSO READ
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
Ford in talks with another auto firm for Chennai unit handover: TN govt
: A section of employees at the manufacturing facility of auto maker Ford India near here on Tuesday staged a protest against the decision of the US-based company to close the factory and sought the intervention of the Tamil Nadu government, Union sources said.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior government officials reportedly held a meeting at the Secretariat to decide on further course of action.
In a statement, the Chennai Ford Employees Union expressed 'shock' over the decision to shut the manufacturing unit and demanded that the management take alternative steps towards ensuring that the livelihood of the nearly 2,700 employees does not get affected.
The Union urged the company not to close the facility and in the exigency of a closure, it should ensure the management accommodates the employees to another production unit so that livelihood of the employees does not get affected.
A meeting between the employees and management held over the last two days did not yield desired results which lead to the protest by the employees in front of the factory at Maraimalai Nagar situated about 50 km from the city.
Some employees wearing factory uniforms, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), resorted to protest by raising slogans demanding the state government's intervention and not to close the plant as announced.
According to industry experts, following the closure of the facility, several thousands of jobs were at stake as several ancillary companies that supply auto parts to Ford India tend to get affected.
Meanwhile, in response to query from PTI, Ford India said the company was committed to working closely with the employees and union to care for those impacted by the restructuring of its business.
On September 9, Ford said it would shut its two manufacturing facilities in India and would sell only imported vehicles in the country as part of a restructuring exercise.
The company, which invested about USD 2.5 billion at its Chennai and Sanand (Gujarat) plants, would stop selling vehicles such as the EcoSport, Figo and Aspire produced from these factories.
Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's immediate intervention in the issue and ensure the company's facility at Maraimalai Nagar is kept afloat.
In a statement, he said the company announced the closure of its plant here in the second quarter of next year due to huge accumulating losses and lack of growth in a difficult market. "The move will affect the future of about 4,000 direct employees and also that of about 40,000 indirect workers. The future of micro, small and medium enterprises dependent on Ford Motor is also very bleak," the AIADMK coordinator said. He appealed to the chief minister to provide relief to the employees by sustaining the industrial climate in the State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor