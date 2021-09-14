Maruti Suzuki Swift crosses 2.5 million cumulative sales milestone

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its premium hatchback Swift has crossed 25 lakh cumulative sales milestone in over 16 years of its launch in the country.
The model, which was the country's leading model in terms of sales in the last fiscal, has transcended its records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units, MSI said in a statement.
Swift had created the premium hatchback segment in the country with its launch in 2005.
"With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India... million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava noted.
Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks, he added.
"This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52 per cent of customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers," Srivastava stated.
Swift comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and Auto Gear Shift transmissions delivering fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/litre and 23.76 km/litre, respectively.
