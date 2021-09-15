Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs

-
ALSO READ
Ford employees stage protest, demand Tamil Nadu govt's intervention
Ford in talks with another auto firm for Chennai unit handover: TN govt
Ford Motor ceasing production in India leaves its workers high and dry
Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at manufacturing plant
Ordnance factory workers' indefinite strike fizzles out
By Sudarshan Varadhan
CHENNAI, India (Reuters) - Factory workers at Ford Motor Co's southern Indian plant near Chennai city have sought the state government's help to safeguard jobs that will be lost once the carmaker stops production, workers and union leaders said.
Last week, Ford said it would stop making cars in India, taking a hit of about $2 billion to end years of unprofitable operations in a market that once promised exponential growth but has disappointed.
The U.S. automaker will wind down operations at its factory in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in its southern Indian plant in Chennai by 2022, potentially laying off up to 4,000 employees.
The sudden announcement by Ford will put at risk the livelihoods of more than 2,600 permanent workers and over 1,000 contract staff, union members said.
"Thousands of workers are at the risk of losing their jobs as a result of Ford's decision to shut its Chennai factory," the Chennai Ford Employees Union said in a letter dated Sept. 11 addressed to Tamil Nadu state minister T M Anbarasan.
The union has asked Anbarasan to ensure that the livelihoods of workers are safeguarded by creating new jobs where they are able to earn money.
Another union in Chennai, the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), organised a protest against the company's management and the Indian government earlier on Monday.
A poster announcing the protest questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" policy, which had promised to increase manufacturing jobs in India.
"The government needs to step in and stop this now," E Muthukumar, secretary of the CITU told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai, writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor