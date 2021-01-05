French automaker Renault to unveil compact SUV Kiger on Jan 28

-
French automaker Renault on Tuesday said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India later this month.
Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Kiger in India on January 28, the automaker said in a statement.
The company plans to launch the model in India first and then follow the same in other markets, it added.
The Kiger would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, among others.
Renault said Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car.
The model would be powered by an all new turbo engine, it added.
Renault already sells models like Duster, Kwid and Triber in India.
"Kiger will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales and will be instrumental in growing the company's presence across the country," the automaker noted.
A collaboration between the design teams in France and Renault India, Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets, it added.
