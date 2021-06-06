Haryana formulating policy to manufacture electric vehicles: Chautala

-
The Haryana government will formulate a policy to manufacture electric vehicles and convert petrol-diesel vehicles into electric vehicles in the state for which suggestions will be invited after consultation with vehicle manufacturers and industry experts, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Saturday.
Chautala presided over a meeting of senior officers of Industries and Commerce Department and gave necessary guidelines regarding policy formulation, an official statement said.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, said the State Government has decided to formulate a policy to promote eco-friendly electric vehicles instead of diesel-petrol vehicles that cause pollution.
He said that apart from the purchase of new electric vehicles, the existing vehicles would also be replaced with electric vehicles at the end of their time.
This work will be completed in a phased manner, he said. In order to ensure that there is no problem in charging the vehicle, charging stations will be set up in every city as well as on main roads, he added.
It has already started with the inauguration of the first charging station of the State in Panchkula, he said. Apart from this charging stations will also be built at Government offices and Board and Corporations as well as private sites, he added.
Haryana Government will lay emphasis on creating vehicle charging infrastructure in all new apartments, high rise buildings and technology parks, he said.
The government will encourage the developing market for the disposal of electric vehicles batteries, he said. Similarly, clean fuel and renewable energy based charging/battery swapping stations will be encouraged, he added.
Meanwhile, Chautala directed the officers of the Labour Department to ensure that financial assistance being given to the children of registered workers in the State at the time of their marriage, the Kanyadan amount for the marriage of girls and in case of death of any worker should be given to the family members within 48 hours of submitting the application.
