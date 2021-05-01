Hero MotoCorp reports 35% slump in sales in April compared to prior month

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Honda Motorcycle reports 29% surge in total sales in February
Royal Enfield aims to become a $5 billion global company: Report
The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it has sold 3,72,285 units last month, down by 35 per cent from 5,76,957 units dispatched in March this year.
The company said sales in April were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
The sales numbers of April 2021 were not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2020), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19, it added.
The two-wheeler major further noted that in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of coronavirus, it has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and the R&D facility the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur by another six days till May 9, 2021.
The plant operations will resume on May 10, it added.
Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, in view of the rapid escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country.
"All corporate offices of the company are in work from home (WFH) mode and a very small number of colleagues are allowed in offices on rotation basis for the continuity of essential services," it said.
The company is continuously monitoring the situation and aims to compensate for the production loss during the remainder of the quarter, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor