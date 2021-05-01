Tata Motors sales slump 41% to 39,530 units in April against March

on Saturday said its total domestic sales declined by 41 per cent to 39,530 units in April as compared to 66,609 vehicles in March this year.

The company had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15 per cent from 29,654 units in March this year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 14,435 units, down 61per cent from 36,955units in March, it added.

