M&M total sales fall 10% to 36,437 units in April over previous month

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday said its total sales declined by 10 per cent to 36,437 units in April as compared with March this year on account of lockdown in various states amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units to dealers in March this year. It had zero sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market stood at 18,285 units last month, up 9 per cent from 16,700 units in March 2021.

Commercial vehicles sales, however, declined by 25 per cent to 16,147 units in April as against 21,577 units in March this year.

The company said its exports last month stood at 2,005 units in April as compared with 2,126 units in March. M&M had exported 733 units in April 2020.

"With the increase in lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country, we foresee continuing supply chain related production challenges. While demand remains good, there would be some impactin the first quarter as a result of low customer movement and dealership activity due to the lockdown restrictions," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

In times like these, the company's focus is the well-being and safety of all its associates and dealers, he added.

"Our customers will continue to experience unrestricted personalised as well as digital and contactless sales and service support," Nakra said.

