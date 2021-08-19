Iconic brand Piaggio rolls out special edition Vespa 75th in India

-
Piaggio, the maker of the premium Vespa scooter, has rolled out a special edition of the two-wheeler in the domestic market on completing 75 years of the iconic brand.
The special 'Vespa 75th' will be offered in 125-cc and 150-cc engine options and available across all Vespa dealerships in the country, Piggio India said
The scooter can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 - across all dealerships in India and through the company's e-commerce website, it said.
The special edition of the vehicles comes with features such as high lumen LED headlight with center integrated DRL, Piaggio India said, adding the 150-cc engine scooter has front disc brake anti-lock braking system (ABS) in while the 125-cc offers combi braking system (CBS) in 125 CC.
Vespa was in invented in 1946. It was launched in India.
This Vespa 75th is a symbol of elegance, style and sophistication through nostalgic remembrance of the iconic brands journey into splendid history, the company said.
"As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75th, it also embarks Vespa's journey in India at the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence,said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.
Vespa is not just a vehicle but an icon of lifestyle that has gained the global stature and transcended trends into various times, said Sudhanshu Agarwal, Business head for Two-Wheelers at Piaggio India.
The company has a state-of-the-art production facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, where it manufactures the Vespa alongside the Aprilia SR and SXR range.
