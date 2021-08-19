Toyota to slash September production as chip shortage bites: Report

-
ALSO READ
Intel promises help for automakers as Biden works to fix chips shortage
Chinese phone, car, home appliance firms join semiconductor rush
Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Automobile sales skid in May as coronavirus second wave bites hard
(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday, the last major automaker to cut production due to critical shortages of semiconductors.
Toyota has fared better than rivals, having built a larger stockpile of chips due to a business continuity plan revamped in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake. But a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across Asia has compounded the semiconductor crunch.
Shares in the world's largest automaker by sales volume slid on the report, ending down 4.4% in their biggest daily drop since December 2018 and pulling the benchmark Nikkei average to a seven-month low.
Toyota had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 vehicles in September, but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.
A company representative said checks were being made on the report.
Toyota said this month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging economies, the semiconductor shortage and soaring material prices. Even so, it maintained its forecast to sell 8.7 million cars globally for the year ending in March.
Starting early next month, Toyota will temporarily suspend production lines at domestic factories including its Takaoka plant in Aichi Prefecture, the Nikkei said. It added that production in North America, China and Europe will also likely be scaled back by tens of thousands of units.
The car maker had already halted assembly lines at some domestic factories from late July to early August, including its Tahara plant, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Vietnam which had constrained the supply of parts, the Nikkei said.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters this month that Toyota has suspended production at one assembly line in Guangzhou, China, which it operates with its Chinese joint-venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd.
In Thailand too, Toyota suspended production last month at three factories due to a pandemic-related parts shortage.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor