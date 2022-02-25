Maruti Suzuki drives in new WagonR: Check price, specifications

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday launched the updated version of its hatchback WagonR priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The New WagonR is powered by the advanced K-series 1-litre and 1.2-litre engines mated with idle start-stop technology.
The 1-litre trims are priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 6.81 lakh, while the 1.2-litre variants are tagged between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh.
Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1-litre engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km per litre in petrol, higher by around 16 per cent from outgoing model and 34.05 km per kg in S-CNG, higher by about five per cent from outgoing S-CNG model.
The 1.2-litre petrol delivers 24.43 km per litre, higher by around 19 per cent from outgoing model.
The new Wagon R is available with both manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission options.
The model features changes in the exterior design, interiors and now also comes with new-age safety and convenience features.
"Maruti Suzuki WagonR's continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks.
"Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
Delighted to share that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio, he added.
"Over one in four WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families.
"The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, over 12 safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency," Srivastava noted.
The company is confident that the new WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families, he added.
MSI has added various new features in the model like hill hold assist in AGS variants, 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation.
Safety features include dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variant, it added.
