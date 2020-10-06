Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Brezza logs 550,000 sales in 4.5 yrs of launch

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India posts 11% rise in production to 123,769 units in August
Maruti Suzuki's total sales grow 31% in September to 160,442 units
Maruti Suzuki posts 28% YoY fall in Q4 profit at Rs 1,322 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 1st quarterly consolidated loss in 17 yrs at Rs 268 cr
Maruti Suzuki posts 28% YoY fall in Q4 profit at Rs 1,322 crore
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed 5.5 lakh units cumulative sales milestone within 4.5 years of launch.
Designed and conceptualised in India for India, the model was launched in early 2016. With the migration to BS-VI emission norm, the company had earlier this year introduced a new version of the vehicle powered by a 4 cylinder 1.5 Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine, while doing away with the diesel variant.
The new Vitara Brezza has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of six months, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the overall market performance of the vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "This 5.5 lakh sales milestone of Vitara Brezza has been a marquee statement of our endeavour to consistently innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki's portfolio in line with the current consumer preferences and market trends."
He said since its launch, the Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment and "clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character".
"With the introduction of the powerful 1.5L petrol engine along with numerous design updates, Vitara Brezza has further delighted the customers and cemented its pole position in the segment," Srivastava added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor