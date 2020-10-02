In pics: Mahindra unveils all-new Thar, price starts at Rs 9.8 lakh

According to the Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the new Thar 2020 will be available in two trims, namely "AX & LX" with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
Price
The petrol AX trims are priced at Rs 9.8 lakh, Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh. The petrol LX version with manual transmission is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh. The petrol trims with automatic transmission are priced at Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh, while the two six-speed automatic diesel variants are tagged at Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh.
Booking and deliveries
The company said it has opened the booking of the model from Friday and the deliveries will commence on November 1.
Features
The iconic model now comes with various features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, adventure statistics display, cruise control, among others. All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set up. Powered by two all-new engines a" the 2.0L mStallion TGDi a" petrol engine, and "the 2.2L mHawk" Diesel engine. The petrol trims come with a 2-litre powertrain that generates 150 bhp of power, while the 2.2-litre diesel variants churn out 130 BHP of power.
Designed and engineered in India
The new Thar will be manufactured at the company's Nashik plant.