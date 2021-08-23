Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLA launched in India, prices start at Rs 42.10 lakh
A35 AMG limousine: Mercedes-Benz's compact sedan will please thrill seekers
Car review: Does Mercedes-Benz E-Class purport to replace the S-Class?
Mercedes-Benz rejigs sales, marketing unit; appoints new marketing head
Covid-19: Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, free service period till June 30
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched its all-new performance car 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom all India).
The model is powered by a 4-litre engine, which produces a power of 612 hp. It is the 12th model available in India from the AMG performance car range of the company, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "AMG portfolio remains the fastest-growing segment for us and the launch of the 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment".
The model is also equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces an additional 22 hp of output.
The all-wheel-drive vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 280 km/hr, the company said.
It has safety features like airbags all around the cabin, blind spot assist, active brake assist, 3-stage electronic stability programme and dynamic handling control system, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor