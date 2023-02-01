MG Motor India reports 4% fall in vehicle sales at 4,114 units in January

-
MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent fall in vehicle sales at 4,114 units in January over the same month last year.
The company had retailed 4,306 vehicles in January 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.
The carmaker said production is regaining momentum with some improvement in the supply chain.
However, select variants of its vehicles still remain impacted, MG Motor India added.
