Nissan reports over three-fold increase in domestic wholesales in Oct

Automaker India on Monday said its domestic wholesales rose over three-fold to 3,913 units in October, up from 1,105 units in the same month of last year.

The company said its exports last month stood at 3,004 units, compared with 75 units in October 2020.

"The first seven months cumulative sales are higher than the cumulative sales of the last full financial year in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages affecting supplies.

"In continuation of the positive momentum, this festive season has been very good with the channel partners delivering highest monthly retail sales on strong performance of Magnite and Kicks," Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

Going forward, on the strength of strong bookings of Magnite and the support of the supply chain, the company's endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months, he added.

