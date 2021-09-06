Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

-
ALSO READ
Iconic brand Piaggio rolls out special edition Vespa 75th in India
Piaggio India launches new superbikes; prices start from Rs 13.09 lakh
Piaggio Vehicles adds 100 dealerships pan-India in commercial, PV biz
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 395,037 unit domestic sales for Mar
Honda2Wheelers India's July sequential sales up by 66%
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles.
The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.
It will focus on issues such as battery life, recharging times, infrastructure and costs and will work on defining international standard technical specifications for swappable batteries.
The companies in the consortium said they welcomed others joining them to extend standards to as many companies as possible.
"Urban mobility is going through a delicate transition moment towards electrification. Thanks to this consortium motorbikes will keep their key role," Piaggio Chief of Strategy and Product Michele Colaninno said.
Honda's Motorcycle Operations Chief Officer Yoshishige Nomura said the consortium's objectives aimed to make electric motorbikes more convenient for clients, as their "use on large scale can substantially contribute to the creation of a more sustainable society".
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor