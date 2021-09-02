Piaggio India launches new superbikes; prices start from Rs 13.09 lakh

India on Thursday launched a new range of superbikes, including Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT.

The prices of the new superbikes start from Rs 13.09 lakh and go up to Rs 23.69 lakh, India said in a release.

India, the maker of premium Vespa scooter, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group.

The bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India, it said.

"The newly-launched superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The all-new 660-cc Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13,09 lakh, respectively, while the 1078-cc RSV4 carries a price tag of Rs 23.69 lakh.

The 1077-cc Tuono V4 is priced at Rs 20.66 lakh and the 850-cc MotoGuzzi V85TT at Rs 15.40 lakh, Piaggio India said, adding, all prices are ex-showroom.

"Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia.

"Our network of Motoplexes are always geared up to fulfill the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new experience," said Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for two-wheelers business at Piaggio India.

