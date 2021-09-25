Semiconductor shortage to further impact PV sales in Sep

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Chinese phone, car, home appliance firms join semiconductor rush
Suzuki Motor Gujarat to scale down production in Aug due to chip shortage
Semiconductor supply shortage is expected to further impact passenger vehicles (PVs) sale volumes in September.
Lately, a global supply chain shortage of semiconductors have badly impacted automobile production.
The electronic component is used in variety of functions which play a critical part in the production of internal combustion engines.
Besides, they are an integral part of all kinds of sensors and controls in any vehicle.
At present, these shortages have forced several OEMs to slow down production, thus, further extending the waiting periods of popular, feature-rich and high-end models.
According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) report, the semiconductor shortage will further impact PV volumes in September.
Furthermore, it said that '2W' volumes may remain tepid in September, although sequential recovery is expected to continue in 2HFY22, aided by demand coming from the reopening of educational institutes and offices.
Last month, improvement in consumer sentiments on the back of Onam-led festive demand and a continued decline in daily covid cases led to a sequential rise in domestic auto sales volumes in August.
Accordingly, the report cited that the growth was constrained by supply chain issues especially shortage of semi-conductor chips.
"Sales volumes were 11 per cent lower YoY, mainly driven by a decline in the '2W' segment. Domestic '3W' witnessed 60 per cent YoY sales growth due to the lower base, although volumes were 40 per cent lower than August 2019's," the report said.
"The growth trend in exports volumes moderated in August 2021 due to the higher base in August 2020."
Additionally, the report pointed out that 'PV' segment continues to benefit from strong demand tailwinds, however on a sequential basis, sales and productions volumes declined 12 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, in August 2021 amid the semi-conductor chip shortage.
"Still, volumes were higher than the corresponding period in FY20, for the third consecutive month, indicating a recovery to pre-covid levels."
"Domestic PV demand continued its shift towards utility vehicles (UVs) with 38 per cent YoY sales growth; the segment accounted for 49 per cent of the domestic PV sales."
In addition, the passenger car segment sales declined by 13 per cent YoY due to a 19 per cent decline in compact segment sales.
"The segment's share in PVs is likely to decline further in September, as Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced around 60 per cent lower than normal production for the month."
"Domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to calibrate their production as the global auto industry remains plagued by the semi-conductor chips shortage, worsened by lockdowns in east Asia."
--IANS
rv/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor