Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq as model completes 1 year

Skoda Auto India on Thursday said it has introduced new features in its mid-size SUV Kushaq to commemorate one year of model launch in the country.
The updated Kushaq now gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across the range.
Besides, all variants powered by the 1.0 TSI powertrain are now equipped with the start-stop recuperation system as standard, it added.
The feature has led to improved fuel efficiency by 7-9 per cent, the automaker stated.
Furthermore, the interiors now get a 20.32cm infotainment system with knobs and buttons for select functions increasing ergonomics and ease of use for the driver, it said.
"The Kushaq is the hero of INDIA 2.0 and one year on, it has been instrumental in the company climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.
He further said: "In line with our customer-centric approach, we use this landmark occasion in the Kushaq's life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to our fans and users."
Under the India 2.0 Project, German automotive group Volkswagen had announced in 2018 that it would invest 1 billion euro between 2019 and 2021 as part of its strategy to enhance its presence in India.
Skoda is responsible for pressing ahead with the India 2.0 project on behalf of Volkswagen Group since June 2018.
The company has launched two products -- Kushaq and Slavia -- in the country under the initiative so far.
