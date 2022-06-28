Volkswagen delivers over 2k mid-size Virtus sedans to customers in 2 weeks

-
German premium car brand Volkswagen on Tuesday said it has delivered more than 2,000 units of its mid-size Virtus sedan under its mega delivery programme for the vehicle over a period of two weeks.
The five-seater, all-new Virtus, was launched in the country on June 9, at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom) to reignite the premium mid-size sedan segment, as per the company.
Volkswagen has delivered over 2,000 Virtus to customers over a period of two weeks from its launch in the domestic market, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.
Since its introduction, the car has received an incredible response and customer demand owing to which the company has commenced its 'Big by delivery', mega delivery program pan-India, it said.
Last week, Volkswagen Passenger Car India had announced the car's entry in the "India Book Records," after a single dealership in Kochi (Kerala) delivered 150 units of the premium sedan to customers in a single day.
Virtus is developed on the company's MQB A0 IN platform and manufactured at its Chakan facility in Pune.
"At Volkswagen India, we are extremely delighted to witness the new Virtus win our customers' hearts through its striking design, exhilarating performance and German-engineering.
"The love, admiration and phenomenal response for the Volkswagen Virtus by our customers can be seen through the mega delivery program organized across India. We welcome our new customers with great humility and look forward to offering them the best of products and services by Volkswagen," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
The car comes equipped with the 4EVER Care package that offers 4-years/1,00,000 km warranty extendable up to seven years, four years road-side assistance extendable up to 10 years besides three labor free services.
