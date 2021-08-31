Tata Motors launches Tigor EV with price starting at Rs 11.99 lakh

-
Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its second electric vehicle -- Tigor EV, catering to the personal segment in the domestic market, priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model comes in three variants, priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh. A dual tone top-end trim is tagged at Rs 13.14 lakh.
The auto major has already achieved success with its first electric model, Nexon EV and now commences deliveries of Tigor EV from around 150 sales outlets in 70 cities across the country.
The model, which has received a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP for adult and child protection, comes with ARAI certified range of 306 km.
"Globally we have seen higher acceptance of electric vehicles and it is now being reflected in the Indian market as well. It is related to customer acceptance rate which has been growing multi-fold over the last one year," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra told PTI.
He noted that with the development of the ecosystem, customers are now ready to move to the electric segment in the country.
"With the ecosystem development now at a certain level of maturity, customers are now ready to evolve to electric vehicles. Therefore keeping in mind these encouraging signs, we are committed to electrification in the Indian market," Chandra said.
Moving in that direction, the company has now launched the Tigor EV for the personal segment, he added.
"This is a car which would cater to customers who are looking for optimal range at an affordable and accessible price," Chandra said.
He noted that the shift towards the environmentally friendly solutions has been spearheaded by the company's Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market.
Tata Motors has sold around 8,500 electric vehicle units till date, out of which 6,500 units have been that of the Nexon EV, Chandra said elaborating on the role played by the model in the company's electrification journey so far.
"The increasing support from the central and state governments, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers," Chandra said.
He added that over 6,000 EV chargers have been installed at homes and more would come up in the days to come. Moreover, around 680 fast chargers have been set up by Tata Power along the highways and in cities, Chandra said.
The Tigor EV comes powered by the company's high voltage electric architecture - Ziptron - and has been developed based on three pillars of technology, comfort and safety.
The vehicle delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack with an eight year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty.
The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.
Besides a silent cabin and a comfortable seating, the model also offers 30 plus connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones.
Tata Motors caters to the fleet segment with XPres-T EV sedan, which has been derived from Tigor but has lower specs in terms of range, power and features.
