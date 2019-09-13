Ghazal & friendship

This piece must begin with a disclaimer: The poet who has written this book is a close friend, and I have been credited in the Acknowledgements as one of the “first readers for many poems here”. One of the poems in the book is also co-dedicated to me.

In such circumstances, it might seem nepotistic to write about it. But the alternative — to miss out on one of the finest poetry books published this year — would have been worse. In any case, poetry was the catalyst for our friendship, which began four years back when both of us were young poets in Delhi, trying to ...