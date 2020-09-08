Silence of the city: A visual story of Delhi in time of Covid-19 pandemic

From the deserted lanes of Old Delhi, which is ordinarily swarming with people, to the desolate Connaught Place; from isolation wards to places of worship ensuring social distancing, a book by Parul Sharma creates a visual story of Delhi in the time of a pandemic The railways’ isolation coach ward.

The Indian Railways converted 5,000 coaches into isolation wards for Covid care 1 / 5 An aerial view of Connaught ...