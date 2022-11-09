JUST IN
Global Investors Meet: ESR inks pact with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr
Twitter adds 'Official' label for PM Modi, some other big verified accounts
BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths
Pandemic boom to season of layoffs: How big tech and startups got it wrong
Tata Motors plans to delist American Depositary Shares from January
Bharat Forge's subsidiary to sell 155-mm artillery at $155 mn to Armenia
Sobering reality: Three liquor firms served notices for surrogate ads
Qualcomm's venture capital arm planning to pick up stakes in EV startups
Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame
Adani Ports acquires 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking for Rs 1,050 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Global Investors Meet: ESR inks pact with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr
Business Standard

A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner

These include products like smartphones, wearables, large appliances, smart televisions, and washing machines

Topics
Pine Labs | EMI | Razorpay

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Consumer durables, air conditioners, acs

Financial technology (fintech) unicorn Pine Labs is scaling up efforts to expand in India’s towns and hinterland. The firm is witnessing huge demand for its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services among the offline merchant community this festival season.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pine Labs

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.