ABL Indira JV bags Rs 350 cr project to upgrade police infra in Maldives

: ABL Indira Projects -- a Joint
Venture between Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and city-based Indira Projects and Developments, on Tuesday said it recently signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth Rs 350 crore with the Maldives Police Service.
The agreement was towards the design, construction of police stations, barracks and detention centre facilities.
The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) was funding 85 per cent of the total construction through buyers credit facility, a company statement said.
Top officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Maldives Police Service, Mohammed Hammed, ABL Indira Projects joint venture chairman Bhupesh Nagarajan exchanged documents in the presence of High commissioner to Maldives Sanjay Sudhir recently.
According to Nagarajan, the move to set up police stations, barracks and detention centres was in the backdrop of the government of Maldives' proposal to upgrade the police infrastructure in that country.
The Government of Maldives aims to improve the island police stations, police post, police staff barracks, he said.
"The improvement of the facilities will support the law enforcement system more effectively and improve the overall law and order situation in the country.
The project will support the vision of Maldives government to make the country beautiful, bright, and safe", the release said.
The project is spread across 61 different islands in the country, spread from North to South and includes a custodial facility and expansion of two existing buildings in K Dhoonidhoo, it said.
