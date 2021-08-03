Shopsy crosses 200,000 mark, announces zero commission marketplace

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart launches Shopsy to enable over 25 mn online entrepreneurs by 2023
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
Some states fear proposed e-commerce rules will hurt jobs, MSME: Report
Flipkart starts voice search in Hindi and English to tap next 200 mn users
-
Flipkart's Shopsy on Tuesday said it onboarded more than two lakh users within a month of its launch, and announced the launch of a zero-commission marketplace.
In July, the Walmart-owned e-commerce major had launched 'Shopsy' to help individuals become resellers of goods in their network via platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps and place orders on behalf of potential customers.
Shopsy has launched a zero-commission marketplace that will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories, online, a statement said on Tuesday.
This will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform, and spur e-commerce growth across tier II cities and towns that have been untouched by digital retail so far, it added.
"Today 70 per cent of Flipkart's customers come from tier II and tier III cities. With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to scale this to 90 per cent. Flipkart believes gamification along with social commerce features will help it achieve this mission," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU