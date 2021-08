Shopsy crosses 200,000 mark, announces zero commission marketplace

Flipkart's Shopsy on Tuesday said it onboarded more than two lakh users within a month of its launch, and announced the launch of a zero-commission marketplace.

In July, the Walmart-owned e-commerce major had launched 'Shopsy' to help individuals become resellers of goods in their network via platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by sellers over social media and communication apps and place orders on behalf of potential customers.

Shopsy has launched a zero-commission marketplace that will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories, online, a statement said on Tuesday.

This will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform, and spur across tier II cities and towns that have been untouched by digital retail so far, it added.

"Today 70 per cent of Flipkart's customers come from tier II and tier III cities. With Shopsy, aims to scale this to 90 per cent. believes gamification along with social commerce features will help it achieve this mission," it said.

