Acer India, Dixon Technologies team up to manufacture laptops

PC brand India on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Noida-based Dixon Technologies for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will have capacity to manufacture up to 500,000 laptops annually.

said that it will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category, which will be implemented through Dixon Technologies' facility.

"We are excited about our partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) which is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products for diverse consumer products," Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, said in a statement.

"With our global manufacturing prowess perfected over 44 years and our strong processes, we are proud to be a catalyst in the manufacturing-led growth story for PCs in India," Kohli added.

The company said that the tie up will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by Government of India.

The PLI for IT hardware brought by Government of India is a game-changer that will have the advantage to increase domestic value addition and significantly position India as a key export hub.

The impetus to PC manufacturing is particularly significant as it can help reduce imports which have become all the more important as their usage increase rapidly amid the Covid-19 restrictions.

"We are sure that with their vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers," said Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies, said.

--IANS

vc/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)