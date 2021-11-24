Acer India, Dixon Tech partner to manufacture 500,000 laptops annually

-
-
Taiwanese IT hardware firm Acer has roped in domestic electronic manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies for making its laptops in India, both companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The facility will have a capacity to manufacture up to 5 lakh Acer laptops annually.
"Acer India, the leading PC brand, and Dixon Technologies have partnered for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida," the joint statement said.
The manufacturing unit was inaugurated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology joint secretary Saurabh Gaur in the presence of Dixon Technologies Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani, Acer India President & Managing Director Harish Kohli, Acer India Chief Business Officer Sudhir Goel.
"This will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) by the Government of India. The factory will have capacity to produce upto 5,00,000 laptops annually," the statement said.
Dixon Technologies is one the contract manufacturers that has qualified for the PLI scheme for IT hardware.
"We are excited about our partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) who is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products for diverse consumer products. Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance," Kohli said.
Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the value segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon factory.
Vachani said that with this partnership Dixon has entered manufacturing laptops in India.
"Acer India established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide thanks to its advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers," he said.
