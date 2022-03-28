Adani Group selects Google Cloud to modernise IT ops for future scale

Ports-to-energy conglomerate on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, as the duo teamed up to modernise Adani's IT operations for future scale and group-wide innovation.

The strategic collaboration will tap each organisation's expertise across infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise Adani Group's IT operations, the said in a joint statement.

"The today announced a multi-year, cloud-first partnership with to power the next phase of innovation across India's fastest-growing diversified business portfolio," the statement said but did not divulge the size of the deal.

The first phase of the partnership is underway, with the making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to .

"Moving Adani's 250-plus business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud's secure, reliable and high-speed cloud infrastructure will centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making," it said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said the inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefines its business model. This brings new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration.

"We are pleased to work with across its multi-dimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organisation, which potentially opens up new business areas for us," Adani said.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said that Adani Group's "SAP migration is one of the fastest we've seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business".

"Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact," Kurian added.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group has a wide portfolio of diversified businesses with interests in logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), resources, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, and other sectors.

