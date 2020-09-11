Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 cr through NCDs on private placement basis

JUST IN
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, it said.

The country's largest integrated logistics player APSEZ has 11 strategically located ports and terminals - Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.

It represents 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:38 IST

