Adani Transmission gets nod for Rs 3,850 cr investment by Abu-Dhabi firm

-
ALSO READ
India to provide assistance to families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy
UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272 mln in costs
Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack, says UAE envoy
Satellite photos show aftermath of attack on Abu Dhabi oil facility
-
Adani Transmission Ltd on Tuesday said it received shareholders' approval for issuance of 1.56 crore shares worth around Rs 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.
At present, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.
At an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.
In a separate filing, the company said it executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC for the issuance and allotment of 1,56,82,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the investor on preferential basis.
A total of 1,56,82,600 equity shares will be issued at a price of Rs 2,454.95 per equity share (at a premium of Rs 2,444.95 apiece), the filing said.
The total issue size works out to be around Rs 3,850 crore.
The deal is part of the 7.3 billion dirham (USD 2 billion) investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms.
IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Rs 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU