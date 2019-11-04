Adobe launches AI-enabled 'Photoshop Camera' for smartphone shooters

In a bid to empower smartphone lovers, software major on Monday introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled camera app that brings Photoshop capabilities right in your palm.

With "Photoshop Camera", users can capture, edit and share photos and moments - both natural and creative - using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects.

Leveraging " Sensei" intelligence, the app instantly recognise the subject in the photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture while preserving an original shot.

"It also understands the technical content (dynamic range, tonality, scene-type, face regions) of the photo and automatically applies complex adjustments," Abhay Parasnis, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said here during the company's flagship ' Max 2019' creative conference here.

The app is currently available as a preview for iOS and Android devices and will be available for the public in 2020.

The new app unlocks the power of the creative community by allowing users to access a curated feed of lenses made by well-known artists and influencers, including chart topper Billie Eilish.

"Photoshop Camera is a major moment for us to broaden Adobe Creative Cloud as a creativity platform for all. We are committed to investing in accessible tools like Photoshop Camera built for the next generation of consumers and creatives," said Parasnis.

For the past several years, Adobe has leveraged the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver amazing features to the creative community through "Adobe Sensei", its AI platform and framework.

"We built Photoshop Camera as a Sensei-first app on our journey to expand our focus to deliver creative tools, including Photoshop, to everyone," said the company.