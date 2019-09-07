JUST IN
After talks, PSU OMCs begin jet fuel supply to Air India at 6 airports

Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening, said an official spokesperson

Press Trust of India 

The government is also looking at ways to tackle Air India’s huge debt

PSU oil firms on Saturday resumed jet fuel (ATF) supplies to cash-strapped Air India following talks mediated by the government, an official spokesperson said.

Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening, he said.

Declining to give details of the agreement reached at talks earlier this week, the spokesperson said Air India has agreed to payment terms for future ATF purchases.

Last month, Indian Oil Corp and other two oil marketing companies had stopped supplies to Air India in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali seeking Rs 5,000 crore in unpaid ATF dues.
First Published: Sat, September 07 2019. 19:43 IST

